8,991 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 763.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $71.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $71.67.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

