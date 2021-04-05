Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $138.51. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,547. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,897,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

