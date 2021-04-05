Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.09 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.