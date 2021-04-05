Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 489 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $187.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.16 and its 200 day moving average is $175.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $187.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

