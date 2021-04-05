Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 350,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,835,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,574 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

