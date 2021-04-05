Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 267,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,181. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

