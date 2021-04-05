Moerus Capital Management LLC Has $27.33 Million Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 397,816 shares during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil comprises about 10.7% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $27,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

VIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. 4,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 98.55%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

