The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.26. 1,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,182. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $132.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

