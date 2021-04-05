Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $168.84 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Streamr has a market cap of $168.84 million and approximately $23.40 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 865,750,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

