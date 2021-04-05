SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,247,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.26. 14,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

