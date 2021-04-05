Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Lowers Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

