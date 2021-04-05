Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $119.16. 12,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

