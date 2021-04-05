Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by Itau BBA Securities to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.05. 986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

