Royal Bank of Canada Raises Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$2.25

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.40 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ROXG traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.75. 333,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,872. The stock has a market cap of C$655.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

