Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.38% of Radius Health worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Radius Health stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The stock has a market cap of $957.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

