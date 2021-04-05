3,200 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

