1,331,191 Shares in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,331,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,951,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USAT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,385. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $869.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAT. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

USA Technologies Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.