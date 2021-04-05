Norges Bank Makes New $597.12 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,771,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 153,312 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 91.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $207.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.55 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

