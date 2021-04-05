Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $322.24 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

