Geier Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

TWTR stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

