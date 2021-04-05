Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.21 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

