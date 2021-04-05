Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 362 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,969,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,275,000 after purchasing an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

