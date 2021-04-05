Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 928,726 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 755.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928,726 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

