Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.72% of Colony Capital worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,640,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 369,411 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNY. B. Riley raised their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.