Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,805,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 79,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Shares of CG stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

