Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NYSE EL opened at $292.33 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.16 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

