Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $303.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.97 and its 200 day moving average is $335.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.75 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

