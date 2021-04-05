Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.