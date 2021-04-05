Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY opened at $211.98 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold 10,827 shares of company stock worth $2,225,837 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

