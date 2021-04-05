Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $118.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

