Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $642,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,432,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,752,000 after purchasing an additional 762,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

