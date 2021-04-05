Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 116 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.

NYSE ACN opened at $278.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.50. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $148.28 and a 52 week high of $281.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.