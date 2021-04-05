JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 645,967 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of PulteGroup worth $74,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 117.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 31,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

