The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after buying an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after buying an additional 1,370,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

