Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,300 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of LEN opened at $103.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

