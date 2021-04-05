RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 150.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.73%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

