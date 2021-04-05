Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $58,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,348 shares of company stock worth $3,943,940. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $330.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.44 and a 52 week high of $345.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

