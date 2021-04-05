Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

