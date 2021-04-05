HyperDAO (HDAO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $550,325.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $550,325.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.22 or 0.00685166 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029153 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

