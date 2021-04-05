SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,951 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $206.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.97. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

