Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Nokia also posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nokia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Nokia by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.