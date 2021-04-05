Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.15% of Heartland Express worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.