Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on J. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

J stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.