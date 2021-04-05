Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,343 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

