The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $75.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

