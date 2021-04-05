Zacks: Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report sales of $106.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.90 million to $112.86 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $106.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $458.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.40 million to $464.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $543.28 million, with estimates ranging from $516.56 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $536.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

In related news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $38,351.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

