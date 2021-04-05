Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,733 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.18 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $136.65 and a 52 week high of $273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

