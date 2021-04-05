Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $797,000 Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Shares of MJ opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

