Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,788 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.