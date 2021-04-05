Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after buying an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,826,000 after buying an additional 489,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

